Hermansson Steps In To Face Jacare Souza In Florida

Apr. 8, 2019

Following the removal of middleweight Yoel Romero from his UFC Fight Night on ESPN main event rematch with Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza due to health issues, the newest member of the 185-pound top ten, Jack Hermansson, has stepped in to face the No. 3-ranked Souza on April 27. 

Fresh from a knockout of former world champion Chris Weidman, Souza is eager to stamp his ticket to a title shot with a win over Norway's Hermansson, who has finished his last five victories - including a 49-second submission of David Branch in March - before the final horn.
 
UFC Fight Night takes place at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.

