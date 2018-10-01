Hermansson To Let The Process Run Its Course

So “The Joker” lost his smile?

“No,” laughs Hermansson, who now makes his home in Norway, adding to the reputation Nordic countries have for being the happiest places on Earth.

“I just think that the way to get through life happier is if you try to smile a little bit more,” he said. “So I suggest that to everybody.”

The 30-year-old has plenty to smile about these days. On his way to “The City of Brotherly Love,” Hermansson has won four of his last five bouts, with the only defeat coming against current light heavyweight contender Thiago Santos in 2017. Before and after that bout, Hermansson finished Alex Nicholson, Brad Scott, Thales Leites and Gerald Meerschaert, and the Meerschaert bout in December was particularly notable, as he took what was expected to be a Fight of the Night and turned it into a first-round submission win.

“I always think that I have what it takes to finish a fight quickly and easy, but I’m always ready if it’s not going to be like that,” said Hermansson. “MMA is so unpredictable, so you never know what you will get in there, but if I would have made a prediction (on that fight), I probably would have predicted a little bit of a tougher fight, for sure.”

The submission of Meerschaert showed off more aspects of Hermansson’s fight game, which has also displayed solid standup and one of the best ground-and-pound attacks in the sport. Now he’ll try to put it all together against New York’s Branch and use a victory that will set up some even more interesting fights for the rest of the year.