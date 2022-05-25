HERE’S WHY YOU SHOULD KEEP AN EYE ON JACK DELLA MADDALENA

(Watch Maddalena vs Pettigrew On UFC Fight Pass)

In April 2017, Maddalena faced off against fellow Australian Glen Pettigrew. After losing his first two, Maddalena was able to bounce back in the win column with a first-round knockout of Brandt Cogill. Next up would be Pettigrew, who Maddalena stopped in the first round.

After losing to Maddalena, Pettigrew went on to win four straight. One of those four wins was against Maddalena’s brother, Josh. It wouldn’t be long until the rematch between Maddalena and Pettigrew was booked. Determined to avenge his brother, Maddalena knew that the rematch would end the same as the first.

Both men had a cautious and slow approach in the first round of the rematch. Pettigrew showed he had knockout power by landing a few power shots. Towards the end of the round, after landing a heavy shot, Pettigrew was able to take Maddalena down for a brief moment.

Maddalena had some success in the first round by selecting his shots carefully, and not even two minutes into round two, Maddalena came out hot and rocked Pettigrew, forcing him to cover up and put his back against the cage. Maddalena was able to land a slick 1-2 combination to the body and face of his opponent. Pettigrew was hurt by the barrage of strikes and eventually fell to the canvas. Maddalena won by TKO in the second round, avenging his brother’s loss in the process.

Jack Della Maddalena vs Aldin Bates 2

Eternal MMA 53 – October 10, 2020