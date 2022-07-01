The Sights And Sounds Of UFC X

Athletes
Thousands of fans waited patiently outside the Las Vegas Convention Center ahead of the 9am start for UFC X, a premier two-day event during International Fight Week.
During UFC’s 10th annual International Fight Week, UFC X offers fans the unique experience of meeting their favorite UFC athletes and personalities.
As fans rushed into the South Hall, they scattered to be first in line at various pitstops. The first of which, is the real UFC APEX Octagon, draped with UFC International Fight Week embroidering. Fans got to feel and experience the canvas that their favorite athletes have competed on and take numerous, fight themed photos.
Order UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier
“This is something new so it’s nice to experience it,” Matt Bailey, a UFC super-fan from Nottingham, England said. “I feel like this card is stacked compared to other ones and I can’t wait [to watch].”
“[My favorite part of UFC X] is probably the meet and greets, meeting fighters, and topping it off with the event itself is just the perfect way.”
Across from the Octagon is the UFC Store storefront which give fans the first opportunity to purchase the Venum Fight Week 2.0 collection in-person. On-site printing options are available for UFC fans to personalize their own Venum Authentic Fight Kits. The store also includes one-of-a-kind gear commemorating UFC X's first event.
Throughout the day, some of UFC’s fan-favorite fighters signed autographs along the four stages located along the back wall of the convention center. Fans got to hear words of wisdom from UFC lightweight Michael Chandler and UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad, revisit the past with words from UFC legend Dan Severn and and meet many more!
“It’s cool that we’re back in person and able to make contact with people,” UFC lightweight Michael Chandler said. “The UFC gives us a huge platform and for the UFC to put on these types of events that not only for the fans to get access to the fighters but for the fighters to be able to give back to the fans. We get put in a position where we can give back and actually make personal touches and actually make people’s days, and hopefully make an impact on people’s lives.”
View UFC X’s Full Meet & Greet And Autograph Session Schedule
“It’s amazing just to have fan contact again, to see the reaction on kids’ faces when they get a picture with you or they see you and start screaming your name,” UFC welterweight Belal Muhammed said. “I always felt that when I was younger. I loved sports and going to events and any time an athlete gave me attention it was amazing. It’s cool to be the guy giving that out now.”
UFC Hosts UFC X During International Fight Week
UFC Hosts UFC X During International Fight Week
/
On social media, UFC President Dana White releases a “F*** It Friday” video every Friday, of him trying a bizarre dish that UFC chefs cook for him. AT UFC X, fans can experience White’s favorite meals at the F*** It Friday food truck. During Day 1 of UFC X, chicken crust pizza was available for free in the Food Truck’s seating area.
NFT collectors can make their way to UFC Strike booth, that hosts fighter meet and greets and offers fans the rare opportunity to redeem a free UFC 276 hype NFT of middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who will be competing in this weekend's main event against Jared Cannonier.
On Sunday, July 3 at 11am PT, UFC Strike releases an Icon Drop, featuring collectibles from UFC Hall of Famers Khabib Nurmagomedov, Daniel Cormier, Forrest Griffin and Rashad Evans.
Fans of collectibles also have an opportunity to create their own Panini trading card. Fans can take photos which then turn into a physical trading card than you can take home. Panini's station also hosts UFC fighter meet and greets, including a visit from former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.
UFC also collaborated with esports stars, Nick “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff and Tim “TimTheTatman” Betar, hosting the MFAM Gauntlet, a competition with esports’ biggest names. Competing in a 3-on-3 tournament, “NICKMERCS” and “TimTheTatman” coach their individual teams in the preliminary stage of the event. In the main card, “NICKMERCS” and “TimTheTatman” compete in a series of virtual fights on UFC 4 the video game.
More On UFC's Collaboration With The MFAM Gauntlet
“It’s great because it’s even bigger than just bringing the MFAM community, we’re bringing the gaming community in general into the MMA world and more closely affiliated with UFC,” Justin Miclat, “NICKMERCS’” manager said. “It’s huge. The whole idea is [Kolcheff] bringing his fandom, passions and interests to his community and sharing those experiences. To produce an event like this, it is exactly that.”
UFC X will be open Saturday, July 1 from 9am PT - 5pm PT where you can catch up on all the action at UFC's premier International Fight Week event.
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier, Live During International Fight Week From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas, Nevada. Early Prelims Kick Off At 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN/ESPN+. Prelims Begin at 7pm ET/5pm PT and will air on ABC/ESPN+, While The Main Card Kicks Off At 10pm ET/7pm PT. | Get Tickets