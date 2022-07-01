The Sights And Sounds Of UFC X

During UFC’s 10th annual International Fight Week, UFC X offers fans the unique experience of meeting their favorite UFC athletes and personalities.

As fans rushed into the South Hall, they scattered to be first in line at various pitstops. The first of which, is the real UFC APEX Octagon, draped with UFC International Fight Week embroidering. Fans got to feel and experience the canvas that their favorite athletes have competed on and take numerous, fight themed photos.

“This is something new so it’s nice to experience it,” Matt Bailey, a UFC super-fan from Nottingham, England said. “I feel like this card is stacked compared to other ones and I can’t wait [to watch].”

“[My favorite part of UFC X] is probably the meet and greets, meeting fighters, and topping it off with the event itself is just the perfect way.”

Across from the Octagon is the UFC Store storefront which give fans the first opportunity to purchase the Venum Fight Week 2.0 collection in-person. On-site printing options are available for UFC fans to personalize their own Venum Authentic Fight Kits. The store also includes one-of-a-kind gear commemorating UFC X's first event.

Throughout the day, some of UFC’s fan-favorite fighters signed autographs along the four stages located along the back wall of the convention center. Fans got to hear words of wisdom from UFC lightweight Michael Chandler and UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad, revisit the past with words from UFC legend Dan Severn and and meet many more!