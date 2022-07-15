Herbert Burns: “The Blaze” 2.0

ELMONT, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Herbert Burns of Brazil poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night official weigh-in at the Long Island Marriott on July 15, 2022 in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

“I want to be a champion, I don’t want to choose opponents; the matchmakers choose my opponents,” Burns said. “I will definitely make suggestions in all of my interviews, but I’m ready to fight whoever they put in front of me and blaze through them.”

The Brazilian is happy to fight opponents like Algeo that have been fighting in the company for a few years, and he especially likes that Algeo is coming off a win. Algeo has a 15-6 record, having never been knocked out in his career, and only submitted twice. His latest win over Joanderson Brito in January was a unanimous decision victory.

So Burns knows that Algeo is coming into the fight with some weapons.

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez

“He mixes things up well,” Burns said. “He has good spinning attacks, he has good distance control, excellent cardio. He’s definitely a challenge and I’m ready to face those guys. Those are the guys that I want to face.

“His spinning attacks, spinning elbows, spinning punches, that’s going to be hard to read, but I will be ready, my guard will be up, and we will prevent those.”

The road back to the Octagon hasn’t been easy for “The Blaze,” but instead of dwelling on the problem that he was faced with, he embraced it.