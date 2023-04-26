Henry Cejudo's Last Five Fights

Henry Cejudo kicks TJ Dillashaw in their flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the Barclays Center on January 19, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

The highly anticipated bout was done in the blink of an eye. Dillashaw threw some punches, Cejudo responded, and the rest was history. Once the Olympian dropped Dillashaw, he swarmed without hesitation. As of January 2019, it would be the fifth-fastest knockout in any title fight at 32 seconds and that would be the bantamweight’s first first-round loss in eight years.

UFC 227 | Johnson vs Cejudo | Los Angeles, California

It was the rematch fans had been waiting for since the conclusion of UFC 197 on April 23, 2016, as they wanted to see if Henry Cejudo could strip Demetrious Johnson of his crown.

Early on, a low leg kick by Johnson seemed to injure Cejudo’s left ankle. He would change to southpaw to lessen the load. The first round consisted of good wrestling action and solid strikes from both fighters. Johnson showed why he was the defending champ as he effortlessly moved around the Octagon, changing stances and distance.

Round two started on the cage. Cejudo came in fast with a heavy shot over the top. Johnson kept up with the leg kicks, trying to wear down the Olympian. Both parties countered effectively. Late, there was a quick takedown by Cejudo, who secured half-guard and maintained control, even attacking the shoulders of Johnson with his knees.