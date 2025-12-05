Henry Cejudo | Triple C’s Last Dance

Cejudo will take on rising star Payton Talbott in a bantamweight matchup on the main card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. And before he completed his fight week obligations, he sat down for his final pre-fight sit-down with UFC.com, where he admitted that his overwhelming emotion heading into the bout was his appreciation of the coaches and teammates who helped him get ready for his final fight.

“I think the biggest thing is probably just gratitude, man,” he explained.

“It's not even like the glamour, or the adrenaline. I think it's more the time that the training partners (give) that are trying to get into UFC, the time that the coaches are away from their kids. That’s the stuff that really hits home for me now, as a new dad, a father of a four-year-old and a two-year-old.

“I know it might be a little cringe, but, yeah, I think it's a lot of just gratitude. Gratitude of having people that are willing to go out there and fight with you, too.”