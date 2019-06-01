Henry Cejudo Living The Dream And Chasing A Legacy

For someone about to have Marlon Moraes throwing punches and kicks at his head on Saturday night, Henry Cejudo is having the time of his life.

“I’m living my dream,” he said. “Henry Cejudo, THE Henry Cejudo, is living his dream.”

It’s easy to tell. Whether he’s wearing a crown and pulling a rubber snake out of a magic hat on media day, celebrating his #CringeJudo movement, or just generally embracing his run at the top of the sport, the 32-year-old is making the most of his time in the spotlight, and he’s certainly earned that right after a two-fight losing streak in 2016 turned into a four-fight run that culminated in back-to-back wins over Demetrious Johnson and TJ Dillashaw.

