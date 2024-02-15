Henry Cejudo: ‘I’m Here To Take What’s Mine’

In his comeback fight, Cejudo fought then-bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288 in Newark, New Jersey. In an extremely close main event, Sterling got the better of Cejudo on two of the three judges’ scorecards. The loss stung, as Cejudo was now three wins away from the goal he came out of retirement to achieve.

“Do I regret the retirement,” Cejudo asked himself. “No, not one bit. As a matter of fact, when I had my injury and I was out for a year before I came back and fought Dominick Cruz, that’s when I knew it was time to hang it up. How many people have fun while they’re injured? I had a chance to do a lot of things, get a chance to know myself a bit more, so I don’t regret anything.

“With that being said, I want it all. I’m either going to get the world title or that’s it for me. I’m not here to be a fighter, to sign posters, to be cool. I’m here to take what’s mine.”

The loss lit a fire under Cejudo, who got right back into the gym to prepare for the next biggest challenge the UFC could offer him. That challenge: Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria on February 17. The number two ranked bantamweight contender won each of his last nine fights and is coming off a record-breaking performance against Petr Yan in which he attempted 49 takedowns.