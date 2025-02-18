Henry Cejudo: "Everything Is At Stake"

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Heading into this weekend’s matchup with Song, everything feels as it should, feels like it did when he was winning and defending world titles and standing triumphant as a two-weight world champion, but the critical veteran knows that how he feels in the gym, going through camp, is not how to gauge where he stands.

“One hundred percent — that’s where my mind is taking me and my body still feels good, so one hundred percent I do think it’s doable,” Cejudo said in regard to potentially chasing down the title and physically feeling able to do so. “But talking is one thing; backing it up with action is another, and I’ve always been a person that has held myself accountable.

“As much as I critique others through my channels, I’m my No.1 fan and my worst critic; I give it to myself, too. I think that’s what has made me successful is that there is a real honesty to me, I’m able to be real honest with myself, and for that reason, I’m able to let things fly and go after it; take risks.

“That’s how I feel for this fight.”

He’s also spurred on by the dangerous opponent that will be standing across from him this weekend inside Climate Pledge Arena, as he too touches down in Seattle with something to prove on Saturday night.

Now in his eighth year on the UFC roster, Song has been a mainstay in the Top 15 for the last several years, but stumbled in his first two opportunities to climb into title contention, first losing to Cory Sandhagen after a gnarly cut forced their entertaining clash to be halted before the start of the fifth round, and then most recently dropping a decision to ex-titleholder Petr Yan last March at UFC 299.