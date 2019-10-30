Help find Walt Harris' stepdaughter

On Thursday, October 24, Aniah Blanchard, the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris, was reported missing in her home state of Alabama. The 19-year-old Southern Union College Student has still not been located, and the UFC family is asking that anyone who has any information on her whereabouts to please contact authorities. Please also spread the word about Aniah’s disappearance on social media in order to reach someone who may have information to share.

Aniah is a light-complexioned black female with brown eyes and brown hair, standing 5-foot-6-inches tall and weighing approximately 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black dress and tan duck boots with black stockings.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.