Heinisch Motivated To Defend His Success

“A year ago, I was in LFA, living in one of my teammates’ basement, and now I’m top ten in the world, I’m engaged, I’ve got this huge fight on arguably one of the biggest UFC cards of the year on pay-per-view,” he said. “It’s a big opportunity and I just bought a house, so things are looking great compared to five years ago.”

Everyone has heard the story of Heinisch’s harrowing past and his fight to turn his life around. He has. But with everything going so well, how does he keep the hunger he had getting here in the first place?

“I just believe all the success could be gone so fast and I’m so motivated to guard it,” said the 31-year-old. “I haven’t completed the race. I don’t have that belt around me yet. There are so many people I haven’t helped yet that I’m supposed to and all the people that depend on me, because it’s not just about me. It’s not selfish. If it was just about me, I could sit back and be happy, but I feel I have all these people – these kids that I mentor, so many fans and people that look up to me – they’re depending on me to go out there and be successful because it gives them hope and inspires them and empowers them to get to the next level and follow their dreams too. Top ten’s good, I’ve only had two fights in the UFC, but I’m still a little ways away from the end goal.”

Heinisch may make it all look easy, but it isn’t. Not many people could come into the UFC and beat legit middleweights Cezar Ferreira and Antonio Carlos Junior to start their run in the big show. And while Heinisch is obviously talented, it takes more than technique to do what he has.

MORE UFC 241: Countdown: Cormier vs Miocic 2 | Countdown: Pettis vs Diaz | Settle The Score | Stipe Miocic: Top 5 Finishes | Nate Diaz: Top 5 Finishes | Free Fight: Miocic vs Werdum | Free Fight: Diaz vs McGregor 1 | Order UFC 241

“It’s just the mentality I bring in there and I tell my teammates that a lot of these guys aren’t better than you that are in the UFC, but they believe in themselves,” he said. “That’s what I have in myself, so I bring that and people see that. I haven’t trained since I was ten years old, I’ve only been in this game for five, six years, but people recognize that belief, it motivates them and they haven’t even seen my full game. I haven’t had to wrestle someone, I haven’t got a big finish yet and hit my back flip. There’s a lot of Ian Heinisch they haven’t seen. I’m learning so much about myself and getting into my groove and I believe the big finish is coming August 17 and I can’t wait to hit that back flip in there and get into that bonus club and all that.”