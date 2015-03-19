Where We Stand: Heavyweight Division

In The Mix:

Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Alexander Volkov, Walt Harris, Jon Jones

Outlook: Jairzinho Rozenstruik had a “rookie” year equaled by few others on the roster, earning knockout wins in all four of his appearances, including the second-fastest finish against Allen Crowder (nine seconds) and the latest finish in the division’s history against Alistair Overeem (4:56 of the fifth round). “Bigi Boy” seems to possess that weird power that people don’t understand until they feel it, and he was one of the few humans who wanted to fight Francis Ngannou. Although that bout is postponed, it is a surefire test to see how real Rozenstruik is. Meanwhile, Alexander Volkov and Walt Harris are more established presences seeking their way to the top. Volkov’s march was temporarily halted by suspension, but he made relatively easy work of Greg Hardy in Russia. He and Curtis Blaydes have circled around a date, which is an intriguing and fun stylistic matchup. Walt Harris nearly had his chance to prove his worthiness as a contender after scoring back-to-back first-minute finishes until personal tragedy struck. His bout with Alistair Overeem is eventually coming though, it seems. And then there’s Jon Jones. The longtime light heavyweight king has mentioned his interest in moving up to heavyweight for a bit now and is interested in a superfight against Stipe Miocic. A lot of parts need to fall in place for that to happen, but when one of the greatest of all-time expresses interest to move into a new division, the entire roster takes notice.