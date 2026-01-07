The Heavyweight Division | 2026 Preview

Outlook for 2026: Aspinall seemed set to lead the division into a new chapter when he was promoted to undisputed champion in 2025. That came to a screeching halt at UFC 321, leaving the 32-year-old frustrated, annoyed and incapable of doing what he loves. An unfortunate circumstance was made worse when a section of the fanbase cast Aspinall in a negative light despite him being on the receiving end of the foul. Aspinall has more or less announced he is taking a “no more Mr. Nice Guy” approach going forward when the affable Brit returns to competition and has already made it a point to criticize Gane’s work in the Octagon. With the mounting tension and the intriguing sample of their first fight, a rematch between Aspinall and Gane is certainly of interest.

While the division is at times criticized for a lack of depth, the quality of its top flight is certainly there. Alexander Volkov continued his somewhat surprising ascent in 2025 with a decision win over Jailton Almeida at UFC 321, which was presumptively a No. 1 contender bout. That win was Volkov’s fifth in his last six since Aspinall submitted him in 2022, and 37-year-old seems to have improved in leaps and bounds since.