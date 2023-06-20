HEAVYWEIGHT CONTENDERS HEADLINE UFC PARIS AS HOMETOWN HERO CIRYL GANE TAKES ON SERGHEI SPIVAC

International Fight Week
Paris, France – UFC makes its highly anticipated return to Paris with a thrilling heavyweight contenders’ bout as No.1 ranked Ciryl Gane takes on No.8 Serghei Spivac at the Accor Arena on Saturday, September 2. Gane, who has become a household name in France, fights in front of a home crowd for the second time in two years.
Tickets for the event go on general sale at 10 a.m. CEST on Friday, June 23, via Accor Arena. Fight Club members get the opportunity to purchase tickets early at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21, whilst those who registered their interest early for the event will gain access at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 22.
VIP Experience packages which include VIP access, all-inclusive hospitality and meet and greets, are now via On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. For more information, visit UFCVIP.com to view package details.
Fan favourite Gane (11-2, fighting out of Vincennes, France) returns to the Octagon® after his title fight against Jon Jones, looking to cement his status as a top heavyweight. In four short years, the Frenchman secured emphatic wins over former title challenger Derrick Lewis and Australia’s Tai Tuivasa. Gane has his sights set on an impressive victory to return to his winning ways.
Moldova’s own Spivac (16-3, fighting out of Chisinau, Moldova) hopes to continue his momentum after back-to-back wins over elite heavyweights, including Derrick Lewis and Augusto Sakai. Spivac aims to secure the biggest win of his career to enter the division’s top five, as he steps into enemy territory in Paris, France.
Additional bout on the card:
- Nora Cornolle (6-1, fighting out of Paris, France) looks to make a mark on her debut as she faces Joselyne Edwards (13-4, fighting out of Panama City, Panama) in a women’s bantamweight bout.
Fans are encouraged to follow @UFCFRA on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest updates.