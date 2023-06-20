HEAVYWEIGHT CONTENDERS HEADLINE UFC PARIS AS HOMETOWN HERO CIRYL GANE TAKES ON SERGHEI SPIVAC

Paris, France – UFC makes its highly anticipated return to Paris with a thrilling heavyweight contenders’ bout as No.1 ranked Ciryl Gane takes on No.8 Serghei Spivac at the Accor Arena on Saturday, September 2. Gane, who has become a household name in France, fights in front of a home crowd for the second time in two years.

Tickets for the event go on general sale at 10 a.m. CEST on Friday, June 23, via Accor Arena. Fight Club members get the opportunity to purchase tickets early at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21, whilst those who registered their interest early for the event will gain access at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 22.

VIP Experience packages which include VIP access, all-inclusive hospitality and meet and greets, are now via On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. For more information, visit UFCVIP.com to view package details.