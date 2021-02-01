Heather Hardy Is Ready For Jessica Camara

“This is a really good opportunity for me to see if I'm ready to retire or if I can get back into boxing,” said Hardy, a former WBO featherweight champion making the move up to 135 pounds for this bout.

Some would say talking about retirement is the first step to actually retiring, but in combat sports, one size does not fit all, and Hardy wants to make it clear that her heart is most certainly in this fight.

“The heart never leaves,” said the 39-year-old, who has gone from local New York City favorite to perhaps the most visible boxer in the United States over the course of a nearly nine-year pro career that has also seen her compile a 2-2 record in mixed martial arts. The reasons are simple: She has a great story, a great personality, and a style that can only be described by “The Heat” herself. And since she told me this years ago, I can’t help but use it in every story.

“I remember having my first fight, and I was fighting this kickboxing girl who owned her own karate school and was a black belt,” Hardy told me in 2015. “And I was only training for like three weeks. So the day before the fight, I said to my mom, ‘Mom, I can’t believe I’m taking this fight. This girl owns her own karate school. She’s been in this forever.’ And my mother was like, ‘If somebody stole your wallet on the street, would you care if they owned their own karate school?’ I think that comes out of me every time I’m fighting, because it’s not really like boxing; I’ve got two minutes to get my wallet back.”

Few have done it better in this era, with Hardy compiling a 22-1 record, winning a world title, engaging in one of the best women’s fights of all-time in her first win over Shelly Vincent in 2016, and losing only to one of the best to do it in Serrano. And while that defeat stung, it wasn’t as bad as the commentators that night would have you believe, and as soon as it was over, Hardy was plotting her return.