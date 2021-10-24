Head Kicks and Kale: The Double Life of Rose Namajunas

When the belt was wrapped around her waist once again inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, every emotion, every setback, every single moment leading up to this one seemed to hit “Thug” Rose all at once.

It was like experiencing deja vu — from watching Rose’s reaction to seeing the praise of her peers — but the biggest difference in the championship reign we saw two years ago and the one we’re in the midst of now? Gratitude.

“Having gratitude helps me have the energy and the happiness (to do what we do), and makes me way more healthy,” Namajunas told UFC.com during one of her training sessions at ONX in Denver four months after she regained the belt.

Gratitude was a hot topic of conversation with the 29-year-old during her fight week in April, but the fact that it’s still at the forefront of her thoughts shows that she’s adopted it as a way of life, and it seems to be paying dividends.

“I get way more out of my workouts. I’m not just obsessed with the ‘scoreboard’ or the outcomes or results and everything. It’s kind of just more being in the present moment and having fun. When I’m having more fun, I just do better, and when I do better, I’ll get the outcomes that I want by doing that and people are going to have a really hard time dealing with me.”

As if training full time for her first title defense this time around — and third defense overall —wasn’t enough, the Lithuanian American also picked up a new hobby to keep her grounded: gardening.