Maheshate Back For More

Maheshate of China knocks out Steve Garcia of the United States in their lightweight bout during UFC 275 at Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 12, 2022 in Singapore. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

Skating backwards and perfectly timing a charge from Garcia--and without any visible windup—Maheshate landed a short, surgical, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it hammer to his opponent’s jaw that sent him stiff and face-first to the canvas.

“I expected that,” Mahestate says matter of factly (via translator). Most of my opponents give me aggressive openings.”

His record bears out that statement. 9-1 professionally, the majority of his wins have come by similarly speedy finishes in the first two rounds. I ask him when he realized he had the gift of ending fights early and he can’t necessarily pinpoint a time.

“That just came natural,” he says.

The Garcia fight should also be a nominee for UFC Debut of 2022 if you’re building that list, too.