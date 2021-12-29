Haydak Talks Clay Guida vs Billy Quarantillo | Fury 3

Athletes
It isn’t a Northeast card without Billy Quarantillo in the building and it isn’t a grappling show without some of Clay Guida’s sweat on the mat.
Making his UFC debut clear back at UFC 64, Guida has been a household name for fight fans for well over a decade.
Possibly best known for his 2009 Fight of the Year scrap with Diego Sanchez, Guida has earned 10 performance bonuses and was the first Strikeforce lightweight champion.
He’s such a mainstay that he was asked to represent the UFC at QUINTET Ultra and would take home the win alongside Sean O’Malley, Rumble Johnson, Gilbert Burns and Anthony Smith. Throughout his entire career he’s been all about two things: pace and wrestling.
He hasn’t always been a “streaky” fighter, but with 11 career submissions and a comfort on the ground, Guida has always been a guy fighters are encouraged to stay on the feet with.
Now 40 years old, Guida hasn’t taken his foot off the gas at all. He fights just as hard, his brother still slaps him as hard as he did on day one, and he’s still fighting three times a year.
There’s never been a fear of pushing himself and that hasn’t changed at all. The second the phone rings, the company man of every promoter’s show says “Yes” before hearing the opponent.
So when Rob Haydak called his equally game opponent for Fury Grappling 3, Billy Quarantillo, it was a level of excitement that caught Haydak completely off guard.
“I said, ‘Billy, I’m going to throw something out there at you; are you interested in grappling?’ he said, ‘Sure, do you have a big name for me?’ I said, ‘How’s Clay Guida?’ His response was, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me?’” Haydak recalls with a laugh.
Despite having almost 40 less professional fights than Guida and less wrestling experience than “The Carpenter,” the 33-year-old Quarantillo has zero professional submission losses and youth on his side.
With the two fighting in two different weight classes, it was unlikely we’d ever see or think of this matchup had it not been for Fury Pro Grappling and the “hell yeah” mentality of both fighters that made for an estimated two hours to book.
Only three events in and already booking cards like Fury Pro Grappling 3 with legends like Clay Guida and high-octane finishing machines like Billy Quarantillo, you can’t help but wonder what’s next. With a tip of the cap to the UFC, Rob Haydak assures us all this is far from the end.
“This is just the beginning for Fury Grappling,” Haydak said. “You’re going to see many UFC stars being utilized in the future. A big testament is to UFC FIGHT PASS, but also to Mick Maynard, Sean Shelby, as well as Dana (White) for allowing us to utilize these athletes, giving people on the local level a chance to come see them in an intimate setting. It’s just awesome.”
