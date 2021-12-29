Haydak Talks Clay Guida vs Billy Quarantillo | Fury 3

It isn’t a Northeast card without Billy Quarantillo in the building and it isn’t a grappling show without some of Clay Guida’s sweat on the mat.

Making his UFC debut clear back at UFC 64, Guida has been a household name for fight fans for well over a decade.

Possibly best known for his 2009 Fight of the Year scrap with Diego Sanchez, Guida has earned 10 performance bonuses and was the first Strikeforce lightweight champion.

He’s such a mainstay that he was asked to represent the UFC at QUINTET Ultra and would take home the win alongside Sean O’Malley, Rumble Johnson, Gilbert Burns and Anthony Smith. Throughout his entire career he’s been all about two things: pace and wrestling.