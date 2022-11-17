Having Fun Is Kennedy Nzechukwu's Key

Doesn’t matter if we’re talking about an athletic pursuit, vocational effort, or taking up a hobby, without skill and experience, there is a strong likelihood that your initial attempts to do whatever it is you’re doing are not going to go all that great. They won’t necessarily be terrible, but they probably aren’t going to represent your best work either.

Now imagine if the venture you’re undertaking is mixed martial arts, and that after less than two years of honing your craft on the developmental circuit, you got the opportunity to compete on the biggest stage in the sport.

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac

The skills have clearly reached a high enough level to graduate from the regional ranks, but the experience isn’t there, and so neither are the kind of consistent results everyone wants, but few actually achieve.

“In life, there are always going to be ups and downs, you know?” Kennedy Nzechukwu asked rhetorically, reflecting on his first three-plus years competing on the UFC roster just a few days ahead of his clash with Ion Cutelaba. “In my victories and my defeats, I’m always trying to stay humble so I can understand what God is trying to reveal to me in that moment.