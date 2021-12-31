Harvard Wrestler Talks UFC, Ivy League Connection

The UFC has brought MMA a long way. Addison Rae reporting at PPVs, a sitting president in attendance and many other surreal moments have shined a light on just how popular the sport is.

Ready for another one?

There are regular UFC watch parties at Harvard University.

“There are definitely the kids that don’t get involved in sports and don’t watch sports in academics but there’s a lot more normal people at school. We’re not all nerds; there’s a lot of normal kids that watch sports like the UFC,” laughed Niko Katsuyoshi of Harvard wrestling.