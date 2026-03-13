Harry Hardwick | Onwards And Upwards

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“I thought, ‘Right. I just need to close the distance and try and hit him.’ And as I kept trying to close the distance, trying to hit him, my weight was going heavier on the legs. And he was anticipating that, and he just kept firing them in. And then, not too long before, I was trying to crawl after him (thinking) ‘My legs are pretty shot here,’ but it is what it is. You just have to flip the coin, roll the dice and all that kind of stuff.

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“I've spent a lot of time addressing the low kicks in training since, and even with that, I don't think I'm gonna fight anyone who kicks like Kaue Fernandes. His kicks were particularly unusual, like he's from Nova Uniao, the low kick gym, and I’ve heard stories that, even with shin guards on, they have to make him spar a lot lighter. So, it’s just one of them. I still don’t regret doing it. I still don’t regret going in there and fighting him. I believed 100 percent I could beat him, but it is what it is.”

Hardwick’s second UFC appearance will see him return to his optimal weight class of 145 pounds to take on Australia’s undefeated Contender Series graduate Marwan Rahiki, who will be making his UFC debut on Saturday night.

“Marwan Rakhiki is an interesting one,” said Hardwick.