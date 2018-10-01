Hardy Believes He's Found A Formula For Success

Bold words, but he may have the tools to back them up on fight night.

Hardy is a six-foot-five heavyweight who ran a 4.79 40-yard dash coming out of college. He was voted second-team All Pro in 2013 after registering 15 sacks for the Carolina Panthers.

In his first six trips into the cage — three as an amateur and three more as a professional — Hardy registered six victories, all by knockout, with his longest appearance lasting just 96 seconds.

If he were anyone other than “former NFL defensive lineman Greg Hardy,” he would be heralded as a next-level prospect with one-of-a-kind raw tools for the heavyweight division.

But he’s not and that is why this is a situation that doesn’t have an easy answer or simple solution that will appease everyone involved.

And although he often speaks highly of himself in terms of his potential and athletic gifts, Hardy has approached his current career pursuit and the fallout of his first trip into the Octagon with humility and a genuine desire to improve.

He’s kept a relatively low profile and will be the first to tell you that he’s been embarrassed on many occasions while trying to educate himself and expand his skills inside the American Top Team facility where he has spent the last two years training.

“From my position, you have to approach it humbly, all while knowing this is one of the hardest things and you are one of the only people who can do it,” he said of competing at the highest level. “You’ve got to address it with a bottom of the barrel attitude.

“You’ve got to go in knowing you’re not going to quit. I can’t be broken, so the only intelligent move here is to learn and constantly keep coming at it humbly, professionally and address all the issues. That’s a formula for success.”

Figuring out how to balance his unwavering self-belief with the fact that he’s still exceptionally raw compared to the vast majority of his contemporaries has been a constant struggle for Hardy, but one that he’s happy to face.