The Hardest Matchmaking Task In CFFC History | UFC FIGHT PASS

These days, however, it’s getting a little bit harder to fill out the roster at light heavyweight for Haydak, not because of a lack of effort on his end and definitely not because of a divisional shortage, but thanks to 28-year-old champion Luke Fernandez.

“We’re committed to find Luke opponents,” Haydak explained. “What we realize is we’re not going to find Luke opponents in one- or two-weeks’ time. We have to really incentivize some talent to come in and fight him. Don’t get me wrong, there’s a good amount of talent around the country at 205 pounds, but sometimes what you have happen is two really high-level guys that want to steer away from each other because they don’t want a tough fight leading into the UFC. Luke is the polar opposite. He asks every single fight, ‘Find me the toughest opponent you can.’ That’s all he asks for.”

Fernandez has a promoter’s dream mindset which has led to being a matchmaker’s nightmare. Haydak bucks the notion of being viewed as a “regional promotion” and will search worldwide for the right talent, but with fighters like Fernandez, even the entire globe seems to be too small a talent pool.