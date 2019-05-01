Haqparast Fights For Himself, Feels No Pressure

Though he doesn’t pay it any mind, the buzz surrounding Haqparast has grown steadily over the last 18 months, beginning with his unanimous decision win over Marc Diakiese in his hometown of Hamburg, Germany two summers ago. He followed it up with a unanimous decision win over French veteran Thibault Gouti in a bout that earned Fight of the Night honors three months later in Moncton, New Brunswick and then really made a splash with his stoppage win over Silva in August.

Boasting an 11-2 record heading into the fight and coming off a third-round knockout win over fan favorite Jared Gordon at the end of 2018, Silva represented a considerable step up in competition for the promising prospect and the bout was viewed as one that would help clarify where Haqparast fit within the deep and competitive 155-pound ranks.

Patient out of the gate, the up-and-coming southpaw spent the first half of the opening round making reads before opening up and landing with greater frequency in the final 90 seconds, catching Silva with punch combinations that clearly registered and foreshadowed what was to come.

Thirty seconds into the middle stanza, Haqparast uncorked an overhand left that caught Silva flush and sent him crashing to the canvas, the follow-up strikes prompting referee Keith Peterson to step in and halt the contest.

“We had a great fight against a tough guy. We knocked out a guy who had never been finished and had a very good record in the UFC,” he said of his win over Silva, which not only showcased his punching power and accuracy on the feet, but his continued evolution as a fighter, something he attributes to Zahabi and his work in Montreal.

“If you look at my last three fights, every one, I feel a big, big improvement,” began Haqparast, who lost his professional debut as a 17-year-old and has gone 11-1 in a dozen fights since. “I watch my fights and of course I’m happy with my performance, but I feel like I’m not the same guy anymore and I think my last fight showed that.