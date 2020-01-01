Cifers Ready For Her Moment At UFC Raleigh

It’s that low-key demeanor and sneaky humor that is keeping Cifers in the public eye, making her a cult hero of sorts just three fights into her UFC career. And as shy as she is outside the Octagon, the 27-year-old fights like an old pro when the gate closes, with a competitive loss to Maycee Barber in 2018 followed by a perfect 2019 campaign that saw her defeat Polyana Viana and Jodie Esquibel. And while she was scheduled to face Brianna Van Buren this weekend, when Van Buren withdrew from the bout, Hill stepped in, and it’s an even more attractive matchup for a fighter who has won half her fights by knockout.

“I think the fight with Hill is probably more fun stylistically for me,” she said. “I had to change up a little bit (from Van Buren), but she’s a lot bigger name than Brianna is because Hill is from the east coast originally, so she’s fairly known here. So it’s a bigger fight for me.”

It’s also one that could put Cifers in the top 15, and as she gets more comfortable in the UFC, she becomes more and more dangerous.

“I’m getting a little more used to the UFC fights,” she said. “I’m not quite as nervous as I was the first time, but I’m still a little bit.”