Hannah Cifers Growing Into Herself

“The pressure from being on the big show is a lot more than what I thought it was,” Cifers said. “That’s probably the biggest thing. It’s like a dream to actually fight in the UFC, but you want to perform really well there, but you’re also in front of or getting viewed by a lot of people, so it’s just a lot of pressure on both sides. I want to perform well when I’m there.”

Cifers, a North Carolina native, stepped into the added pressure of fighting in her home state when she took on Angela Hill in Raleigh. She lost the January bout via second-round TKO, bringing her UFC record to an even 2-2, but heading into her May 30 bout with Mackenzie Dern, Cifers is warm to the idea of taking a business trip.

“It was nice to get to fight in the home state, but I think I like fighting away from a little more,” she said. “A lot less pressure.”

While Dern is one of the most decorated jiu-jitsu practitioners on the roster, Cifers pointed out she’s the one who holds the upper hand when it comes to mixed martial arts experience. And that experience has helped “Shockwave” get into the flow of all that comes with competing in MMA’s largest promotion, a reality she hadn’t anticipated when she first started training jiu-jitsu at 19 years old for self-defense reasons.