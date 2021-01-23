Hall Of Fame Week: There Is Only One Georges St-Pierre

If you’re keeping score, that’s five UFC Hall of Famers. Then consider that after regaining the title in his rematch with Serra, GSP reigned for over five years in one of the sport’s toughest weight classes. And he avenged the only two losses on his 26-2 record.

Now that’s a case for the G.O.A.T. But not surprisingly, St-Pierre doesn’t necessarily agree.

“What does being the best of all-time mean?” he asks. “If it's to compare every athlete who competed at their time and who was the most dominant at their time, who had the most achievements, for me it's Royce Gracie. If you talk about who's the strongest guy, if you would put everybody in the cage, who would come out alive, I think it would maybe be Fedor Emelianenko in his prime. If you talk about the more flamboyant guy, the one who did some crazy stuff that you only see in movies and stuff like that, I would say maybe a guy like Anderson Silva or Vitor Belfort. If you say the more well-rounded guy, I would say maybe Demetrious Johnson. If you ask about who's the guy who faced the most adversity, maybe Jon Jones. But whoever you name, it's a subjective thing, it's an opinion.”

And while the legendary Gracie is number one on his personal list, St-Pierre believes that the sport is evolving at such a rapid rate that we may not have even seen the best ever yet.

“There's a lot of guys for different reasons who could be considered a G.O.A.T., and there are pros and cons, but I truly believe it does not exist, because if you talk about who's the best, I think the best has not even been born yet,” he said. “Royce Gracie, as magnificent as he was, he was the number one guy and he achieved things that still today have not been achieved - if you would put him in the cage against the competition today and ask how he would do, he would not do well because the sport has changed. The technology has become better. I remember when I wanted to learn jiu-jitsu, I needed to drive to New York and be in the class to learn an armbar or a choke. Now you can learn it in two minutes watching on the internet by a guy who lives in a different country from you. So the technology makes the performance better. The best example of that is, look at sports where you can measure things. For example, sprinting. Usain Bolt is the fastest man that ever lived that we know of because we have the evidence to prove it. It’s the same thing in all the Olympic sports you can measure. However, you cannot measure fighting because it's one guy against another guy, and there's no instrument of measure that you can have to compare.”

CHAMP CHECK-INS: Petr Yan | Zhang Weili | Deivesion Figueiredo | Valentina Shevchenko | Amanda Nunes | Kamaru Usman | Israel Adesanya | Jan Blachowicz | Stipe Miocic

In other words, it’s impossible to compare fighters from UFC I in 1993 to those competing next week on Fight Island. It’s a different sport.