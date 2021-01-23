Hall Of Fame Fight: Dan Henderson Vs Shogun Rua 1

Dan Henderson is a humble man. So it’s not surprising that when asked about being one-half of one of the greatest fights in MMA history with Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, one that entered the fight wing of the UFC Hall of Fame July of 2018, he remains the king of understatement.

“I knew it was a pretty good fight,” said Hendo. “It was definitely a lot tougher than I bargained for and what I thought I was gonna get.”

Pretty good??? Don’t listen to the former Strikeforce and two-division PRIDE champion. His first fight with Rua at UFC 139 on November 19, 2011, was an epic five-round battle that will find its way into the top five of any hardcore fight fan’s best ever list.

It was that good, filled with punishing action, high-level technique, drama and courageous stands from both men. When it was over, Henderson left the HP Pavilion in San Jose with a unanimous decision comprised of three identical scores of 48-47. But like all great fights, it didn’t really matter who won or lost. What mattered was the fight.

“This fight was really good for the crowd, they really liked it,” said Rua. “I can only compare it to one other fight, when I fought Little Nog in PRIDE. I’m just really happy that everyone keeps talking about this fight. Everywhere I go, they talk about it and I appreciate that it’s a part of UFC history.”

