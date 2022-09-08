Hakeem Dawodu’s Journey To The Top Starts Now

“I feel like I have such a high level of skill,” Dawodu said. “I honestly feel like I’m one of the best fighters in the UFC. I feel like I’m the best fighter, I’ve just been plagued by a couple of injuries. This fight camp has been all about staying healthy and preventing injuries. Of course, I’m always adding to my skill set, trying to be a better grappler, trying to be a better striker, even though I’m already a world champion. Just being one percent better every day.”

Dawodu’s fighting style is a perfect combination to cause trouble to nearly any opponent; impressive striking, exceptional defense and endless cardio. Obviously, as you move up the ranks and the level of competition rises, the talent you believe you have may still need some improvements to reach the top level.

Order UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz | Get Your Tickets Here

After his last performance against Mike Trizano, which saw Dawodu achieve his personal best in body strikes, leg strikes and significant strikes, “Mean Hakeem’s” confidence of competing for a title only went up, and he noticed the challenges he could present to the current featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski.

“I see myself in the Top 5,” Dawodu said. “I think I match up very well with the champ Volkanovski, I feel like I’d be too good of a striker for him, I’m too big, and I’ve got too much reach for him. He dealt with Max Holloway decently, but he’s got a 69-inch reach, I have a 74-inch reach, I’m a world champion, I can strike for five rounds no problem. Once I break that Top 10, people are finally going to see my skill set and what I’m worth.”