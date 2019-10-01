Hakeem Dawodu Searching For Stardom

“I’m glad that I can inspire some kids on my way to getting that championship,” said Dawodu, who was sent to a juvenile detention center for the first time at 14 and was headed down a dangerous path before his probation officer directed him to Mike Miles’ kickboxing gym as a means of anger management.

“I want to set a good example for these kids and show them that you can change and you can make your dreams into reality. I’m living my best life and keeping clean, keeping out of trouble — doing what I do and focusing on my career.

“And I’m honored that Canada is willing to let me represent them and I take that responsibility seriously,” added Dawodu, who is one of a small group of Canadian talents whose upside still remains undefined inside the Octagon. “I definitely feel like there is pressure on me to be the next big thing, but this is my 70th fight coming up and it’s just another day in the office when it’s all said and done.

“I’m training as hard as possible and doing everything to be the best fighter I can be and November 2, I’m going to make Canada proud.”

The matchup with Arce, which is the first of a dozen fights that will take place at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, is a step up in competition for the Calgarian and a chance for the 28-year-old to position himself for greater opportunities heading into next year.

Fighting out of Queens, New York and representing Team Tiger Schulmann, the 29-year-old Arce garnered a reputation as a tough out and talented fighter on the competitive east coast regional circuit before finally getting the call to the Octagon at the start of 2018. He’s gone 3-1 over his first four starts, with his only setback coming by way of split decision, and he heads into Saturday’s bout off a blistering head-kick finish of Julian Erosa.

“I’m happy that they’re giving me the opportunity,” Dawodu said in regards to being a part of this weekend’s massive pay-per-view event in New York City. “I’ve never been to MSG, so I think it hasn’t really hit me how big it is, but at the end of the day, a fight is a fight.

“This is my 70th fight and I’m just focusing on the fight. All the other stuff, I’m not going to let it faze me or get me too excited. I’m just going to knock this kid out and then I’ll take it all in.”

If things go as planned and he does become the second fighter to finish Arce while kicking off UFC 244 with a bang, don’t be surprised if more people outside of Canada start talking about “Mean Hakeem” potentially being “the next big thing” in the featherweight division.