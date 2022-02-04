Hakeem Dawodu Is Out To Make Huge Statements In 2022

Not even a herniated disk in his neck.

“Yeah, the fight with Movsar Evloev, it was one of those fights where unfortunately I was injured before the fight. I herniated my disk in my C7 and I was on bed rest for like two months,” Dawodu told UFC.com. “I thought it was just a regular injury, but it hit a nerve and my right arm got really skinny and weak. The last three or four weeks I trained to get ready for that fight because it was a big opportunity to fight a ranked opponent.”

Dawodu would go on to lose the bout with Evloev by unanimous decision. It was Dawodu’s second career loss as a professional (12-2-1) and his first since his UFC debut in 2018. Regardless of the outcome, Dawodu left the Octagon that night with plenty of reason to feel good about his performance.

“It didn’t go my way, but even though I was injured I was able to get through the fight,” Dawodu said. “It just showed whether I’m injured or at 100% that I’m a real fighter.”

Being a real fighter is what Canada’s Dawodu is all about. He’s looking to have fights that get fans on the edge of their seats while he inflicts some damage on his opponent. Next up on Dawodu’s hit list is Michael Trizano, who won The Ultimate Fighter Season 27 in 2018.