Hakeem Dawodu: The Next Face Of Canadian MMA?

Dawodu grew up in Calgary, embroiled in the harsh reality of gang life. Financial strains on his single mother led Dawodu to steal, scrape in the street, and experiment with drugs. He spent his teen years in and out of juvenile detention, and at 17 was sentenced to house arrest and anger management courses. But two guardian angels steered him onto the path to victory.

The first was an old man whom Dawodu recalled looked like Cus D’Amoto, Mike Tyson’s old trainer. The man approached adolescent Dawodu and told him that he looked like a boxer in the making, so he bought him a boxing gym membership. Dawodu never saw the kind stranger again, and lamented that he never got the chance to thank him.