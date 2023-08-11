Hakeem Dawodu: "I Feel Like It's My Time"

“It’s a great fight; everybody knows Cub,” said Dawodu, who carries a 13-3-1 record into his clash with Swanson on Saturday. “I don’t even have to say his full name — I just say ‘I’m fighting Cub’ and everybody is like ‘Whoa!’

“It’s one of my biggest names to date,” continued the Canadian, who had a great deal of success in kickboxing and went 7-0-1 prior to arriving in the UFC. “Zubaira (Tukhugov), Movsar, and Cub are the biggest names I’ve had so far, so it’s definitely the fight I want and a fight that will propel me in the direction I want my MMA career to go.”

The Best Knockouts From Last Season Of Dana White's Contender Series

That direction, of course, is up, and unfortunately for Dawodu, he’s got even more ground to make up in order to get where he wants to go as he heads into the Octagon this weekend.

One of the elements of MMA that we rarely seem to talk about is how time away doesn’t just strip a fighter of opportunities to compete and further compress the amount of time they have to chase down their goals inside the cage, but it also means they’re being overtaken by others within the division.

And in a division as deep and talented as featherweight, it’s not just one or two fighters working passed Dawodu during his absence.