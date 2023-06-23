Haisam Rida Stops Robbery on Streets of Austin | UFC FIGHT PASS

In a rush to make time for a pre-training siesta, Rida forgot to lock his car, which allowed an unlucky thief to make an attempt at his belongings. You’d think a car filled with rash guards and jiu jitsu paraphernalia would be a red flag for most robbers, but not this particular perp.

“He actually had some of my stuff. He had my fanny pack which contained my passport, some cash was in there, some credit cards, stuff for training, my clothes, he even had a rash guard.” Rida recalled.

As soon as Rida was alerted to the ongoing break-in, he bee-lined to the scene.

“He was walking away at the time, so I just took off without saying a word,” Rida said. “I went out the back door and he was like 100 feet away, so I started to chase him. When I got close, I yelled and when he turned around, he saw me. You should’ve seen his face!”