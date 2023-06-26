Haisam Rida Looking to Redeem Himself at FPI4 | UFC FIGHT PASS

Despite his success in his various ventures across the sport, Rida was unable to prevail in his first FIGHT PASS Invitational appearance in December 2022. Rida was triangle choked in the opening round of the event by Patrick Gaudio and is looking to redeem himself in the absolute bracket of the FIGHT PASS Invitational 4.

A veteran of BJJ competition, Rida has been around since the early days of Jiu-Jitsu on FIGHT PASS.

“It’s always an honor to fight on UFC FIGHT PASS. I got to do the United States shows of QUINTET, and it’s always a great honor,” Rida said. “Ten years from now I’ll be able to say I was one of the first people who started it all.”

With a $30,000 prize on the line, and some of the sports most popular competitors in his bracket, Rida is looking forward to the upcoming tournament, especially considering his added motivation to avenge last year’s match.