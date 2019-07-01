Gym Spotlight: Fortis MMA

He wanted to build a roster of fighters that would all buy in to a team-first mentality. He wanted to create a facility that provided athletes with all the equipment they need to succeed. And he wanted to surround each athlete with coaches that he trusted and knew would build one of the best teams in mixed martial arts.

Fortis MMA would go on to open in 2017, with no UFC fighters on the roster. Fast forward to today, Fortis currently is home to 12 UFC athletes. With numbers like that, it’s evident that Saud’s vision and expectations were spot on.

But according to Saud, Fortis is just getting started.

“Perception is reality,” Saud said. “We know where we are. We know what we need to do and we know where we need to go. And there’s tons of work to do.”

