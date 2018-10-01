Gym Spotlight: Team Alpha Male

“People come from not just around the country, people come from the world to be a part of this atmosphere, to be a part of this environment where it’s fun to train again,” Guida said.

Whether a fighter is long-established or green and wide-eyed, fighters often cite Faber’s name and what he did for the lighter weightclasses as to why they enter the gym. On top of that, they also tout the environment.

“They were very inviting,” Murdock said. “They didn’t outcast me like you would think some of the bigger gyms might have done. They made me feel really at home, and I’ve just been here ever since.”

Though the notoriety is apparent and well-earned, it hasn’t come without its bumps in the road. From coaches and fighters leaving loudly or quietly, such is life for a successful mixed martial arts team. TJ Dillashaw, Joseph Benavidez and Paige VanZant are a few notable names who left and found new homes with varying degrees of drama around the decision. Even so, their time at Team Alpha Male remains part of those fighters’ stories.

“Any team that grows to this size, there’s going to be some fallouts of people leaving,” Murdock said. “That’s one of the things that makes it so special is it has its own place in everyone’s individual journey. I’ve never found a reason for myself to want to go anywhere else. (I) can’t imagine why anybody else would leave, but it’s definitely grown since I’ve been here.”

The gym itself continues to grow as well. In 2017, Urijah Faber’s Ultimate Fitness opened, a gym that includes strength & conditioning equipment, recovery stations, a sauna and of course, anything else mixed martial arts training requires. As the team and facility evolves, though, the intentions remain the same.