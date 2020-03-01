Gym Spotlight: The MMA Lab

“Inside of a family, as far as I’m concerned, the family looks out for other members of the family,” Cannonier said. “We’re accountable for each other so, for me, when I hear our amateurs got fights coming up and they’re going out here to have fights, I want to make sure that they know that it’s not just them out there alone. When they fight under this banner, when they come here and train at this gym, and they fight under our banner, they’re going to have all of our support behind them as far as I’m concerned.”

He also sets the tone in terms of welcoming new blood to the gym. When bantamweight Casey Kenney came to the gym to prepare for his LFA flyweight title fight, he said Cannonier went out of his way to introduce himself and welcome him to the team.

“I didn’t really even recognize him or pay attention to who he was, but the way he greeted me wasn’t like a UFC superstar,” Kenney said. “It was just like a normal, average guy that was like, ‘Hey, welcome to the team.’ I knew right then and there that he was a great guy, so that was a good experience with him.”

Having your highest-ranked fighter also be one of your most personable and open-armed is a great asset and testament to what Crouch and his team of coaches have built in Arizona.