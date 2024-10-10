Guzman Learned Valuable Lessons Against Moicano

Moicano has admittedly clocked far more hours in the cage than on the mat, but with 10 MMA wins by way of submission, he’s always looking for an opportunity to remind the grappling world he’s not “just a fighter,” and Guzman learned the hard way.

Sign Up For UFC FIGHT PASS Today!



“I knew Moicano’s grappling was going to be top-level,” Guzman said. “I had friends that were telling me he’s an MMA guy, so he wasn’t going to be able to handle my jiu jitsu, blah, blah, blah. As you can see right away, his grappling is top tier and I think he can compete with the best of the jiu jitsu guys.”