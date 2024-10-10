Guzman Learned Valuable Lessons Against Moicano

Announcements
It was a tough go last time out for Cristian Guzman, but after the run that FPI 7 opponent Renato Moicano has been on recently, the Houston native realizes not all losses are the same.
Moicano has admittedly clocked far more hours in the cage than on the mat, but with 10 MMA wins by way of submission, he’s always looking for an opportunity to remind the grappling world he’s not “just a fighter,” and Guzman learned the hard way.
Sign Up For UFC FIGHT PASS Today!
“I knew Moicano’s grappling was going to be top-level,” Guzman said. “I had friends that were telling me he’s an MMA guy, so he wasn’t going to be able to handle my jiu jitsu, blah, blah, blah. As you can see right away, his grappling is top tier and I think he can compete with the best of the jiu jitsu guys.”
MONEY MOICANO TIIIIIIME!#FPI7 pic.twitter.com/RvDICw9gCv— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) May 16, 2024
Moicano’s size and ability to keep Guzman on his heels led him to a victory that was a demonstration in both defensive grappling, as well as breaking a smaller opponent.
READ: UFC Fight Pass Invitational Rules and Scoring
“I was gassed just from defending so much,” Guzman explained. “Gordon Ryan was like, ‘Cristian’s defending a whole lot, this is wearing on his gas tank.’ He was 100% correct. At 155, my cardio feels way better. You won’t see me gas this time.”
The match came immediately after Moicano rattled off three consecutive wins and immediately before securing a dominant main event upset of Benoit Saint-Denis, leading Guzman to develop a sense of humor about losing to the surging lightweight.
Step aside, Shane O'Mac, here comes the moneeeeey!!#FPI7 pic.twitter.com/KaKjywKGkR— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) May 16, 2024
“I’d like a match with Chase Hooper,” Guzman laughed. “He also has a loss to Moicano, so it would be cool to see how that goes. He’s a really high-level grappler.”
The lessons following the FPI 7 loss, as well as a trip back to his natural weight, has Guzman feeling like a whole new grappler.
“I plan on finishing Pedro,” Guzman said. “I don’t know much about him, but again, he’s an MMA guy doing jiu jitsu. He’s been doing jiu jitsu for probably fifteen years, so I’m not overlooking him in any way.”
There's always enough to time for Moicano to run up the scoreboard#FPI7 pic.twitter.com/TgsmLvnfr6— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) May 16, 2024
Tags
Interviews