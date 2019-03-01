Gustafsson vs Smith Tabbed for Stockholm

The UFC's return to Sweden on June 1 will feature Alexander Gustafsson vs Anthony Smith in Stockholm
By Thomas Gerbasi
• Mar. 13, 2019
The UFC's return to Sweden on June 1 will feature the country's favorite fighting son, as Alexander Gustafsson faces fellow light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith at Ericsson Globe in Stockholm.
In his last bout in his hometown in May 2017, Gustafsson scored a spectacular fifth round knockout of Glover Teixeira in a Fight of the Night main event, and "The Mauler" will be chasing another crowd-pleasing win against Nebraska's "Lionheart" Smith, who has won three of his last four, finishing Rashad Evans, Shogun Rua and Volkan Oezdemir.
UFC Fight Night airs live on ESPN+. Stay tuned to UFC.com for more fight card announcements and ticket on-sale info.