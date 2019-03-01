Gustafsson vs Smith Tabbed for Stockholm

In his last bout in his hometown in May 2017, Gustafsson scored a spectacular fifth round knockout of Glover Teixeira in a Fight of the Night main event, and "The Mauler" will be chasing another crowd-pleasing win against Nebraska's "Lionheart" Smith, who has won three of his last four, finishing Rashad Evans, Shogun Rua and Volkan Oezdemir.

UFC Fight Night airs live on ESPN+. Stay tuned to UFC.com for more fight card announcements and ticket on-sale info.