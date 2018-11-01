Gustafsson Taking New Approach To His Future

Prior to that evening, the Swedish light heavyweight was viewed as an emerging talent in the 205-pound ranks — a talented fighter, for sure, but also the next contender to be sacrificed to reigning champion Jon Jones. Despite entering on a six-fight winning streak and literally measuring up quite well against Jones, Gustafsson entered as a considerable underdog and many expected he would be dispatched with relative ease.

But then he went out and gave Jones his toughest test up until that point, becoming the first man to take him down and forcing the champion to dig deep over the final six minutes of the contest in order to secure another successful defense of his light heavyweight title. Gustafsson became a made man in the eyes of fans and critics who had dismissed him right up until fight night, and nearly every conversation and interview that came after that fateful night at UFC 165 roped in Jones, the title, and a potential rematch.

Suddenly his next steps had to be mapped out and strategic, designed to propel him into another championship fight.

Two years after losing to Jones, Gustafsson engaged in another exhilarating title fight, this time opposite Daniel Cormier at UFC 192 in Houston. While the opponent changed, the ultimate outcome did not, as Gustafsson once again came up just short in his bid to claim championship gold. Two more fights against two more top-ranked opponents followed and produced two more wins, resulting in Gustafsson getting a second chance to try and wrest the light heavyweight title away from Jones.

Five years, three months, and eight days after his professional life changed in Toronto, it changed again in Inglewood, California.