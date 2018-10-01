Gustafsson Leaves Elite Light Heavyweight Legacy

Simply put, you knew exactly how he was feeling at any given moment, and that honesty of emotion was one of his best qualities.

I’ll never forget talking to him after a torn meniscus scrapped the first try at a rematch with Jon Jones in 2014, and the disappointment traveled clearly through the phone lines from Stockholm to New York City. His face after his defeats, especially the razor-close ones to Jones and Daniel Cormier, showed how much he cared about the sport, and even when quoted about his retirement following his loss to Anthony Smith earlier this month, he was as blunt and honest as any fighter has ever been when walking away from the sport.

“I fight because I love this sport, because I want to be the best and compete against the best,” he said. “It feels like I don’t have it anymore. I have done it for a long time. I’m 32 years old, I have kids, built the life that I wanted thanks to this sport. It feels like I’m getting old. We all have to realize that it’s the end of the story. I never did this for the money or anything like that… I did it because I want to be the best and if I can’t be the best then it is what it is. Now, I’ll focus on my kids, I own a gym and have a couple of other projects going on… Let’s see what’s next. I built the life that I wanted, so let’s see what is the next chapter.”