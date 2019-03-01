Gunnar Nelson: Unassuming Assassin

Gunnar Nelson might be the most understated athlete on the UFC roster.

While his quiet demeanor might lend one to thinking he’s not a threat, all you need to look at is his comeback fight at UFC 231. Fighting someone with the polar opposite personality in Alex Oliveira, Nelson reminded the welterweight division what he could when he sunk in a rear naked choke in the second round of the fight.

In yet another surprise, Nelson appeared in a wrestling singlet in a remake of the “Call on Me” music video from artist Eric Prydz. Ever unassuming, Nelson just went with the flow when the idea was presented to him. It’s not the first time he and his team at Mjolnir have done something like this either, having spoofed Justin Bieber and Sia music videos in the past.

“I don't know who exactly decides (the video), but I think it's just like my sister is one of them, and a few people from the gym, they kind of take care of the fun stuff you know,” Nelson said. “But then I basically got told what to wear and where to be at what time, so I did.”