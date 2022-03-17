 Skip to main content
Athletes

Gunnar Nelson Feels Like The Best Version Of Himself

Iceland's Gunnar Nelson Returns After More Than Two Years Away Ready To Show A Sharper Form
By Zac Pacleb, on Twitter @ZacPacleb • Mar. 17, 2022

For Gunnar Nelson, the last two-and-a-half years have been a “weird time” living in Iceland. For a multitude of reasons, he hasn’t stepped foot in the Octagon, and so he has had to wait all that time to stop a two-fight skid he left back in 2019. 

“It was hard for me to get a camp going,” Nelson told UFC.com. “Living in Iceland, it was hard to travel, hard to get sparring partners and people over to train.”

Watch UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall On ESPN+

The last time UFC fans saw Nelson, he dropped a decision to Gilbert Burns in Denmark. Before that, he lost a split decision to Leon Edwards. All told, those aren’t a bad couple of losses when considering both fighters’ ascension up the welterweight rankings in the last few years. 

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - MAY 08: (L-R) Gunnar Nelson submits Albert Tumenov in their welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Ahoy Rotterdam on May 8, 2016 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - MAY 08: (L-R) Gunnar Nelson submits Albert Tumenov in their welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Ahoy Rotterdam on May 8, 2016 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Still, sitting on two defeats is never a comfortable feeling, so while he waited for a fight to come, Nelson spent his surplus of time fine-tuning and retooling his vast skillset.

“It’s good to have time away to actually build up new skills,” Nelson said. “If you’re always getting ready for a fight, you’re always working on your game, whereas if you have some time to sit back a little bit and look at your game and go over things, you have time to progress. It’s important to have that, as well. Coaching is great because it forces you to really look at the details of certain things and situations that maybe you wouldn’t have done in this manner if you were just doing them yourself. When you’re actually trying to teach them to somebody, it makes you look at them even closer.”

MORE UFC LONDON: Main Event Preview | Dan Hooker's Chase | Paddy Pimblett Interview | Paul Craig's Bonuses | Fighters On The Rise

Eventually, he got the call and signed on the dotted line to fight Claudio Silva, but a few weeks ago, Silva suffered an injury and pulled out of the matchup.

In stepped Takashi Sato, so instead of fighting a jiu-jitsu wizard in Silva, Nelson now must concern himself with the Japanese southpaw who has tallied 11 of his 16 professional wins via knockout. 

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Gunnar Nelson kicks Jorge Santiago in their welterweight fight during the UFC on Fuel TV event on February 16, 2013 at Wembley Arena in London, England. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Gunnar Nelson kicks Jorge Santiago in their welterweight fight during the UFC on Fuel TV event on February 16, 2013 at Wembley Arena in London, England. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Although a stark change of styles could shake a fighter up ever so slightly in the lead-up to a fight night, it’s something Nelson is pretty accustomed to throughout his career. 

“This has happened almost every fight, I feel,” Nelson said. “I don’t get too attached to the original opponent. I’m just thankful to Takashi Sato for taking the fight on short notice.”

Spoken like a true veteran of the sport and of the moment. This weekend marks Nelson’s 13th under the UFC banner and his fifth UFC card in London. Nelson is 3-1 in London, his lone loss coming in that split decision to Edwards.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 18: (L-R)Gunnar Nelson of Iceland celebrates his submission victory over Alan Jouban of the United States in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at The O2 arena on March 18, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 18: (L-R)Gunnar Nelson of Iceland celebrates his submission victory over Alan Jouban of the United States in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at The O2 arena on March 18, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

This one is particularly special for Nelson just because of the long journey it took to get back to this point. Nelson said this is the first time he is “completely injury-free” heading into a bout in quite a while, so the eagerness is increased tenfold. 

Order UFC 273: Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie

With that in mind, he expects to show off the “best version” of himself yet. Results, opponents and performance aside, Nelson is just plain excited to make the walk to the Octagon, enter the cage and feel that unique buzz that comes when the door closes behind him.

“The moment when you’re in the cage and it’s closing and it’s starting,” Nelson said. “That’s always the best. There’s a lot of waiting with fight week and all this stuff, and you go to the arena, you’re warming up, you’re watching the fights and you’re waiting, but then as you’re walking up the stairs, and you’re both in the cage, that’s the best feeling.”

Don’t miss a single round of UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall, live from the O2 Arena in London, on Saturday, March 19 on ESPN+ (US) and UFC Fight Pass (outside the US). Prelims begin at 1pm ET/10am PT. Main card begins at 4pm ET/1pm PT.

:
Athletes

Dan Hooker | Best Moments

Ahead Of His Next Scrap vs Arnold Allen on March 19 At UFC London, Let's Look Back At Some Of The Best Of "Hangman"

Watch the Video
Paddy Pimblett of England reacts after knocking out Luigi Vendramini of Brazil in their lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 04 2021 in Las Vegas Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Free Fight: Paddy Pimblett vs Luigi Vendramini | UFC…

Lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett will be returning to the UFC Octagon next week at UFC London when he faces Rodrigo Vargas. Check out his debut fight in 2021.

Watch the Video
Michael Bisping talks to Paddy Pimblett
Highlights

Funniest Moments From The UFC Apex

On The Eve Of Our 50th Event At The UFC Apex, We Look Back At Some Of The More Lighthearted Moments The Venue Has Seen The Past Two Years

Watch the Video
: