Gunnar Nelson Feels Like The Best Version Of Himself

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - MAY 08: (L-R) Gunnar Nelson submits Albert Tumenov in their welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Ahoy Rotterdam on May 8, 2016 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Still, sitting on two defeats is never a comfortable feeling, so while he waited for a fight to come, Nelson spent his surplus of time fine-tuning and retooling his vast skillset.

“It’s good to have time away to actually build up new skills,” Nelson said. “If you’re always getting ready for a fight, you’re always working on your game, whereas if you have some time to sit back a little bit and look at your game and go over things, you have time to progress. It’s important to have that, as well. Coaching is great because it forces you to really look at the details of certain things and situations that maybe you wouldn’t have done in this manner if you were just doing them yourself. When you’re actually trying to teach them to somebody, it makes you look at them even closer.”

Eventually, he got the call and signed on the dotted line to fight Claudio Silva, but a few weeks ago, Silva suffered an injury and pulled out of the matchup.

In stepped Takashi Sato, so instead of fighting a jiu-jitsu wizard in Silva, Nelson now must concern himself with the Japanese southpaw who has tallied 11 of his 16 professional wins via knockout.