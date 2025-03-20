Gunnar Nelson | Back Like He Never Left

“The time off always gives you time to work on some new things and to get your game to the next level,” Nelson said. “It can be hard to improve when you’re staying really busy and you’re always in the shark tank. I coach quite a bit, so when you coach, you get a chance to go deeper into a lot of the techniques and situations and stuff, which I find improves my game quite a bit.

“The game is evolving, and you can learn something from everybody. Whether they’re a beginner or they come from a completely different direction from you, it often helps. And even though their style is completely different you can pick up some stuff. I feel like I have a good mind for picking up stuff that I can use, and I’m skeptical, so I’m good at picking the stuff that works for me.”

Since accepting to fight UFC fan favorite Holland, Nelson has spent more time evolving his striking and wrestling. While he’s earned his Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Renzo Gracie and would probably feel comfortable in grappling exchanges against almost anyone in the promotion, he’s wanted to shift away from a purely grapple-first mindset. Rather than immediately searching for the next position or thinking about what submission to attack, Nelson has been focused on developing his ground-and-pound to ensure he’s inflicting maximum damage once he gets his opponent to the mat.