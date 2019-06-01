Guida: Sanchez Fight "Was a Spectacle"

“He (Sanchez) came back to Jackson’s a year or two after our fight when I was training out there,” said Guida, whose official bout with the “Nightmare” will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame’s Fight wing in July. “It was his first week back and my first week back for another camp and it happened to be sparring day. That was the first time we had ever trained together and we went one round and everybody stopped and watched.”

What happened in the next five minutes put a halt to all activity in the gym as Guida and Sanchez commenced with round four of their friendly – but intense – rivalry.

GUIDA VS SANCHEZ FIGHT INDUCTED INTO UFC HALL OF FAME

“All these top level guys stopped and watched us do one five-minute round and it was literally like the first round of the fight,” recalled Guida. “Afterwards, we started laughing with each other. And that was the last time we ever sparred. We trained jiu-jitsu and wrestled, but never sparred. You can’t put a price on an experience like that.”