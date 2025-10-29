Guayaquil to Launch Free MMA Schools Inspired by the Legacy of the Luna Martinetti Brothers

These free schools aim not only to train athletes but also to shape well-rounded citizens. Core values such as discipline, self-control, and respect will form the foundation of the program, which seeks to identify and develop local talent for national and international competition.

“It’s an honor for me to be a source of inspiration for kids,” said a visibly moved Adrián Luna. “Together with my brother and my family, we try to lead by example. I know there are many distractions out there, but sport is the best thing that can happen to a person.”

A City-Backed Alliance For Social Change

According to Carlos Morán, Director of Sports for the Municipality of Guayaquil, the project is currently in its planning phase:

“We’re working closely with Adrián and Andrés to shape the schools—selecting locations, instructors, and structure based on their experience,” Morán explained. “The initiative is set for 2026, and we wanted to announce it now since the Luna brothers were in town, and we weren’t sure when they’d be back.”