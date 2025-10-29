Guayaquil to Launch Free MMA Schools Inspired by the Legacy of the Luna Martinetti Brothers

The impact of Adrián Luna Martinetti in the world of mixed martial arts has extended well beyond the Octagon. His historic performance on Dana White’s Contender Series, which earned him a UFC contract, not only marked a turning point for Ecuadorian sport—it also inspired an unprecedented initiative in the country: the creation of free municipal MMA schools in Guayaquil.
The announcement was made by Mayor Aquiles Álvarez during a press conference, joined by prominent national sports figures.
“Guayaquil is their home,” said the mayor. “This project is more than just support for Adrián and Andrés' careers—it's the start of something much bigger. In 2026, we’ll launch with three MMA academies and plan to open three to five new ones each year, until we’ve covered the city with training centers under the guidance of Adrián and Andrés.”
These free schools aim not only to train athletes but also to shape well-rounded citizens. Core values such as discipline, self-control, and respect will form the foundation of the program, which seeks to identify and develop local talent for national and international competition.
“It’s an honor for me to be a source of inspiration for kids,” said a visibly moved Adrián Luna. “Together with my brother and my family, we try to lead by example. I know there are many distractions out there, but sport is the best thing that can happen to a person.”
A City-Backed Alliance For Social Change
According to Carlos Morán, Director of Sports for the Municipality of Guayaquil, the project is currently in its planning phase:
“We’re working closely with Adrián and Andrés to shape the schools—selecting locations, instructors, and structure based on their experience,” Morán explained. “The initiative is set for 2026, and we wanted to announce it now since the Luna brothers were in town, and we weren’t sure when they’d be back.”
He also confirmed that the project’s budget will be publicly funded:
“We don’t have final figures yet, as public procurement processes are complex. But the commitment is there. The important thing is that this project is now a reality.”
Regarding Ecuador’s growing presence in the UFC, Morán added:
“We’re incredibly proud of them—what they’ve achieved and where they come from. They’re an inspiration not just for Guayaquil, but for the entire country.”
The Luna Legacy And A New Generation of Dreamers
The rise of Adrián and Andrés Luna Martinetti has sparked a new era in Ecuadorian sport. Through their humility and relentless effort, they’ve become powerful symbols of perseverance. Today, their journey inspires countless young people who dream of representing Ecuador on MMA’s biggest stages.
The creation of free, city-backed MMA schools is living proof that an athlete’s success can become a catalyst for social transformation. Starting in 2026, children and teens in Guayaquil will have the chance to train professionally, at no cost, under the direct mentorship of the Luna brothers and a certified team of coaches.
Guayaquil is stepping forward as a city that believes in sport, in youth, and in dreams. The message is clear: the next great Ecuadorian MMA star could be born in one of these very academies.