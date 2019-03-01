Grundy Knew His Time In The Octagon Would Come

“I’ve got a lot of support behind me and they all seem to understand that wrestling’s a massive part of MMA, and it is,” Grundy said. “Look at the champions, a lot of them have wrestling backgrounds. Wrestling doesn’t just teach that you can take people down and defend the takedown; it teaches a lot of discipline within the sport. Wrestlers are used to being uncomfortable, they’re used to that grind and that’s the difference. There are a lot of mental attributes that it brings to the table as well for MMA. Wrestling is a tough, tough sport.”

It’s a sport that Grundy clearly still has love for, which isn’t surprising, considering that he first stepped on the mat at the age of six. And while he was in the British world-class program for the 2012 Olympics as a junior, he fell short of qualifying for the London Games.

“It was probably just a little too early for me,” said Grundy. “Maybe if I went for the next Olympics, which I didn’t, I would have had more of a chance.”

