The Grittiest Camel In The Caravan | UFC FIGHT PASS

“I’m a really tough kid,” Heistand said. “I’ve always been tough. I just like to put people on their face and beat the crap out of them and that’s what I do. I’ve always been taught by my original coach back home how to hand fight my whole life because it’s really important in college. So, I developed really good in college because I’ve been doing it my whole life.”

A college wrestler may have a hard time stepping into the room and wrestling Heistand’s style without sacrificing some roughness penalties. According to Heistand, it’d be just as hard to master the sport as it would be to master his art of keeping roughness inside the lines.

“My snap downs are really good,” Heistand said. “I can just drop people on their face. You watch any of my matches, guaranteed I drop a dude on their face a couple of times in all of them and I just know they’re going to come swinging back hard as crap and I’m just going to do it again and they’re going to get even more mad. I’m just really calm in there because I know I don’t need to hit somebody - I can just drop them with a snap down.”